Carnival in downtown Port of Spain was officially opened at 4am with the feature of old mas as is customary. Following that a Jouvert King and Queen, a father daughter duo, was crowned. Mayor Joel Martinez voiced his expectation of a safe Carnival 2020. Alicia Boucher has the details.

Masquerader Fall Off Savannah Stage

While there were no health issues relating to the Coronavirus according to the Health Ministry, one mas band says issues relating to the deadly flu originating in China did have an impact on some of the mas material it imported from China.

South Jouvert

South J'ouvert saw a good turnout this morning, even with the City Corporation changing the route after 40 years.

Tobago Jouvert

A wedding was the highlight of J'Ouvert celebrations in Tobago. 