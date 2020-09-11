Despite whatever happens in the battle by the deadline given by FIFA to the United TTFA, Trinidad and Tobago Football Association Constitutional expert Osmond Downer says the Constitution will stand. Downer says he expects change to come to the Constitution in the coming years but he does not think it will.

Officials Visit Decapitated Statue

Two days after lightning decapitated the Lady of Fatima statue on Laventille Hill, government officials have committed to restoring and preserving it, and three donations have been pledged.

T&T Testing Less?

Why have the number of COVID samples sent to labs within the past two weeks for testing declined considerably from the mid-August?