From as early as 6 o’clock Monday morning some doubles vendors told us that they opened for business...all donning their face masks. The vendors said that they were trying their best to ensure that proper hygiene and social distancing protocols were being observed. Tv6 Cameraman Ryan Bascombe and the Newsroom's Sherlan Ramsubhag were out on the streets early Monday morning.

COVID PRECAUTIONS IN CHAGUANAS

An air of some normalcy is returning to many areas of the country affected by the lockdown imposed to curb COVID 19 infections, Monday we visited Chaguanas.

SOME RESTAURANTS REOPEN

Many persons abandoned home-cooked meals for the restaurant and street-food variety, following government's easing of the COVID-19 restrictions, which are planned on a phased basis.