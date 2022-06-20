A gruesome shooting which resulted in the deaths of two men rocked South Trinidad on Monday morning.

Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob referred to the incident as a "sign of gang violence."

Alicia Boucher has the details.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Double Murder In South

Double Murder In South

A gruesome shooting which resulted in the deaths of two men rocked South Trinidad on Monday …

Angus Eve On Game

Angus Eve On Game

Trinidad and Tobago coach Angus Eve was satisfied with his players' performances, despite th…

Energy Matters

Energy Matters

National Petroleum has unveiled composite cooking gas cylinders that are lightweight and tre…