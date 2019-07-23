Former Politician and Professor at UWI, Winston Dookeran has broken his silence, revealing what occurred during the 1990 attempted coup. Why 29 years later? Well, the man who acted as the negotiator between the militants and the State says, he is aware that the information he has would be valuable to political students. Alicia Boucher tells us more from the extensive discussion 'Duty in the Midst of Crisis' at UWI on Monday evening.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Rising Runner Shaniqua Bascombe

Rising Runner Shaniqua Bascombe

Shaniqua Bascombe has been competing in NAAA's National Junior Championships, the NACAC Championships and the recently held Pan American Junior Championships.