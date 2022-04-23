Don't let the government get away. This was the appeal from trade unions today, as pushback heightens against the removal of the fuel subsidy. The call comes one week ahead of what trade unions say will be mega May Day celebrations. Rynessa Cutting has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MARIOTT HOTEL UPDATE

MARIOTT HOTEL UPDATE

A team, led by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, has visited Rocky Point, where major develo…

ANOTHER SCHOOL CLOSED

ANOTHER SCHOOL CLOSED

Even as calls have been made by Minority Leader Kelvon Morris, for Chief Secretary Farley Au…