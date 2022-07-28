A survivor of the Red House which was one of the building members of the Jamaat Al-Muslimeen stormed 32 years ago on this day...July 27th....1990....has a message for the 41 MPs of Parliament on both sides of the Parliament.

And a former journalist who was part of getting the story out at the time of the coup attempt it should be remember "as a national day of significance" and "not just a political NAR thing that happened."

The video was provided by Express Senior photographer Jermaine Cruickshank.

Juhel Browne reports.

