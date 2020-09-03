Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox, will be travelling to Tobago next week, to treat with the longstanding covid19 relief grants, yet to be received by many Tobagonians. Elizabeth Williams spoke with Minister Cox, and has this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TTCIC Worried Over The Unknown

TTCIC Worried Over The Unknown

The economy has opened to a fairly large extent. However, there are businesses which remain closed and others which continue to face serious financial challenges.

Tobago COVID

Tobago COVID

Persons who are COVID positive in Tobago will not undergo self-quarantine at home, as is being done in Trinidad where some patients have been discharged and are recovering at home.

Gasparillo Sees Its Worst Floods

Gasparillo Sees Its Worst Floods

Heavy downpours across the country affected some areas more than others.

In Gasparillo, residents say while the rain itself did not seem overwhelming it led to the worst flooding they have ever seen in their community.