The U.S. Ambassador to this country says the global cost of the climate fight could be approximately 2.4 trillion U.S. dollars each year through 2030
Meanwhile, the President of one of this country's leading business Chambers says it's not about abandoning oil and gas but working towards employing smart strategies to create a balance for the energy generation
They spoke at the launch of a programme for Energy and Climate Financing for Trinidad and Tobago at the Hilton Trinidad today.
Political Editor Juhel Browne was there.