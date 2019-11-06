The Police Service has launched the "See Something, Say Something" app which it says would give people the ability to report a crime via their mobile phones. In addition to that, it is anticipated that the app would act as a lifeline for people who are in volatile situations, such as domestic violence. Alicia Boucher tells us more.
Domestic Violence & Crime Reporting App
Alicia Boucher
