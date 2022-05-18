The Downtown Owners and Merchants Association responds to an announcement by the Finance Minister of a payout of $1.76 billion in VAT refunds for business and the reintroduction of Property tax, before year end. However DOMA head Gregory Aboud tells us, taxation is a funny thing ...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KELVON MORRIS ON CRIME

KELVON MORRIS ON CRIME

Crime should not be politicised. This fromTHA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris who says he inte…