President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association, Gregory Aboud, confirms that some stores in Port of Spain will not be reopening for business come Monday. But he says many will resume operations, adding that the vaccination trend among members is "encouraging." Rynessa Cutting reports.
DOMA: SOME STORES NOT REOPENING IN POS
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Prime Minister Rowley has expressed disappointment with the vaccination figures, particularl…
President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association, Gregory Aboud, confirms that som…
Both the National Primary Schools' Principals Association and the Association of Principals …
Prime Minister Rowley is urging all parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated, …
'I have seen children die' the words of Independent senator, Dr. Maria Dillon-Remy, as she s…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- DOMA: SOME STORES NOT REOPENING IN POS
- Beyond the Tape : Friday 13th August 2021
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 11th August 2021
- PM DISAPPOINTED WITH VACCINATION NUMBERS
- I Have Seen Children Die
- Person Of Interest Identified In Fake Vaccination
- Crime Wrap
- MSDFS Launches Grandparenting Programme
- Beyond the Tape Friday 16th July 2021
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 06th August 2021