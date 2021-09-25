The Ministry of Health partnered with the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association to host what was referred to as the "one shot and done" vaccination drive today. The drive was held on the Brian Lara Promenade, Port Of Spain where passers-by were invited to drop in and get their Johnson and Johnson vaccine. TV6's cameraman Brandon Benoit was there and caught up with Health Minister Terrence Deylsingh and DOMA's President Gregory Aboud.

