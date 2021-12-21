The Business Sector weighs in on the Prime Minister's announcement on Saturday with respect to vaccination of public sector workers. Dr. Keith Rowley said all state employees are to be immunized against Covid 19 or they will be furloughed. President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association Gregory Aboud says it was a necessary and calculated move. He believes it is essential to getting the country back on its feet...Nicole M Romany has more…

