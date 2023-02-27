DOMA ON MURDER RATE

President of the Downtown Merchants Association Gregory Aboud says the time has come for all parliamentarians to join forces in the fight against crime. He says is situation is out of control and the Commissioner of Police needs all the support she can get.
