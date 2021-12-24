The Downtown Owners and Merchants Association is holding off on considering a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for workers. That's according to Association president, Gregory Aboud. That's despite the government having taken the first step. But, Aboud says DOMA's position on vaccination is clear. Rynessa Cutting reports.

