The Downtown Owners and Merchants Association has issued an advisory to its members asking them to stay away from Piccadilly Street because of gunfire linked to rival gangs. The Minister of National Security is refuting that claim. Alicia Boucher has the details.

In area where parts of it are too often associated with the bad news of crime, some good news out of East Port of Spain as children from the area graduated from a course that saw them presenting the works of Shakespeare.