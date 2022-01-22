Doctors are predicting a rising demand for hospital beds across the healthcare system, although an opposite trend has been seen over the past two weeks. This as health officials note an increase in the number of weekly cases, amid what could be the onset of an Omicron surge. Alicia Boucher has the details.

Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke has been vaccinated. Also his wife and children.