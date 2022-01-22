Doctors are predicting a rising demand for hospital beds across the healthcare system, although an opposite trend has been seen over the past two weeks. This as health officials note an increase in the number of weekly cases, amid what could be the onset of an Omicron surge. Alicia Boucher has the details.
DOCTORS PREDICT A DEMAND FOR BEDS
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Doctors are predicting a rising demand for hospital beds across the healthcare system, altho…
Calm, masked at least for the most part and physically distanced; that was the atmosphere at…
The Pfizer vaccine has been granted an Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organisat…
Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke has been vaccinated. Also his wife and children.
The Open Bible Churches are making their position clear that they are in support of vaccination.
As the Covid-19 pandemic rages on the World Bank is predicting global growth to decelerate m…