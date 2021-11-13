Despite warnings to the contrary, doctors in Trinidad and Tobago have been prescribing Ivermectin for persons diagnosed with COVID-19. These persons are then deteriorating at home, and coming into the parallel healthcare system too late. This from the Ministry of Health, which is pleading with the population to get vaccinated, as hundreds of persons test positive for COVID every day.
Doctors Giving Ivermectin, Antibiotics To Covid Patients
