DOCTOR LAID TO REST

Now that Parliament has approved the President's five nominees for the Police Service Commission via the Government's majority, the country has moved closer to appointing a Commissioner of Police. While that may be true, one former PSC member says given the circumstances surrounding the collapse of the former Bliss Seepersad-led PSC, the road forward may not be as simple.
After announcing that all THA employees would receive extra money in their bank accounts, Progressive Democratic Patriots leader Watson Duke has given a clearer picture of the extra funds to be paid out, once the PDP wins the December 6th election.
The Archdiocese of Port of Spain beings weeklong activities on Saturday with a focus on poverty and the poor.
During a media launch of the event on Thursday morning, Archbishop Jason Gordon said next week will focus on many issues where peace and justice are not being observed in this country, including amongst groups like prisoners who languish in the prison system due simply to a lack of money.