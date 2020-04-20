Do not wash produce with soap and water

Despite what the Chief Medical Officer suggests, one food expert says it's not a good idea to wash fruits and vegetables with soap and water, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. He even shared some tips on how to ensure your produce is clean and safe to consume. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.
Nisha John-Mohammed
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Despite what the Chief Medical Officer suggests, one food expert says it's not a good idea to wash fruits and vegetables with soap and water, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the first time in history West Texas Intermediate Crude collapses to a below zero price.
The education situation because of COVID-19 is fluid and subject to change.
And the frighteningly low oil prices were discussed is being described by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley as a real impact of the COVID 19 crisis and not a nancy story.