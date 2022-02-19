Attorney at Law Martin George has issued a pre action protocol letter to the National Carnival Commission on behalf of the all-female Divas Calypso Tent. George says, his client was excluded from events surrounding a taste of Carnival and they are pointing to gender discrimination. Alicia Boucher tells us more.
DIVAS CALYPSO TENT SENDS NCC PREACTION LETTER
Alicia Boucher
