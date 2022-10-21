Deya making is an art being-kept alive by a handful of artisans in Trinidad.

In this installment of Divali Muhurat we catch up with one family whose hands are always covered in clay.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DIVALI MUHURAT SEG 1

DIVALI MUHURAT SEG 1

It's Divali time so at TV6 over the next few days, we bring you some of the interesting aspe…