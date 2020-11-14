Divali Motorcade

Divali celebrations across the country, had to be scaled down amid the current pandemic forcing families and groups to find different ways to commemorate the religious holiday.
Residents of Upper Bournes Road, St James, have a water problem; not too little water, but too much and in the wrong place.
Two people are now in police custody, while a number of persons of interest are assisting in…
Residents of Ghandi Village, Debe, have been coming together to keep Divali traditions alive for the past ten years.
They've been threatening to close down for years, but we all know they're here to stay. The Fab India Expo was a hub of activity today as the people did some last-minute shopping for Divali.
Myopic.. and backward. That's how a former Tertiary Education Minister is describing the recent changes to the GATE programme and Scholarships policy.
