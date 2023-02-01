For some, the sport of endurance running is perhaps seen as the less desirable of all the disciplines in track and field. However, the N3A's is hoping to change that as they continued their series on developing athletes in various track and field disciplines. This time around they hosted a distance running clinic geared at getting the best out of endurance athletes and coaches.

