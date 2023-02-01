For some, the sport of endurance running is perhaps seen as the less desirable of all the disciplines in track and field. However, the N3A's is hoping to change that as they continued their series on developing athletes in various track and field disciplines. This time around they hosted a distance running clinic geared at getting the best out of endurance athletes and coaches.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Over 100 pesticides approved for use in this country are presently under review.
The Ministry of Labour is reporting relatively low unemployment levels in Trinidad and Tobag…
For some, the sport of endurance running is perhaps seen as the less desirable of all the di…
The National Primary Schools Principals Association has some concerns about the Education Mi…
President of the Prison Officers Association Ceron Richards vehemently denies claims of want…
Warner's Hardware has been an institution in Tobago, but it has closed temporarily and sent …
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- PREGNANT WOMAN TURNED AWAY
- 21M FOR VINDRA ACCUSED
- TECH TALK: LICENECE PLATE RECOGNITION
- NEW VIDEO OF POLICE VS TRAFFIC WARDEN
- Morning Edition: 1st February 2023
- DIANE HADAD ON WARNER'S
- Ronnie McIntosh On ISM Cancellation
- CARNIVAL PULSE
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 31st January 2023
- PRICESMART'S SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS PLANT