The Port of Spain City Corporation's municipal Police have been investigating allegations against officials at the Centre for Socially Displaced Persons.

There are claims officials have been collecting money from homeless people and their families to accommodate the homeless at the Port of Spain facility.

But, Municipal Police officials say they are having a tough time getting a witness statement in writing.

This came up at a Parliamentary Joint Select Committee meeting, Friday.

Juhel Browne reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Family Of 5 Homeless

Family Of 5 Homeless

A Garth Road, Princes Town family of five lost everything, on Thursday morning in a house fire.

Diabetic Eye Screening

Diabetic Eye Screening

November kicks off Diabetes Awareness Month all over the world. Locally, Caribbean Vitreous …

Tobago Crime Wrap

Tobago Crime Wrap

Over forty drivers in Tobago were ticketed for various traffic offences today and on the Div…