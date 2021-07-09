Persons visit the National Archives for a number of reasons - to get information on slavery and indentureship, data on Independence and other notable historical events, or to view archive of newspaper articles on particular subject matters. But you may not know that the National Archives also houses some personal records. We accompanied one citizen eager to learn more about his geneology, on his trip to the National Archives. Rynessa Cutting has more.

Discovering Identity Through Research

Discovering Identity Through Research

Persons visit the National Archives for a number of reasons - to get information on slavery and indentureship, data on Independence and other notable historical events, or to view archive of newspaper articles on particular subject matters. 

