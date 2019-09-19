Scandal, big bacchanal after Ascension league organisers have vowed to implement strict disciplinary measures, following a stand- off between match officials and players and staff of Morvant Caledonia United ended with a referee being chased around the Larry Gomes Stadium.
The shocking incident occured at last evening's crucial Ascension Invitational match-up between Defence Force and Caledonia, which the Army won with a late goal, 5 minutes into extra time.
Morvant Caledonia players apparently took issue with the legality of Defence Force win and agressively approached referee Crystal Sobers, assistants Kirt Charles and Ainsley Rochard as they tried to make their way off the pitch.
The melee soon became physical with Caledonia members chasing the assistant referee along the cycle track, before the match commissioner and other officials were able to restore some measure of calm.
It is unclear who precisely initiated first contact.
The Ascension league organisers have since requested video footage of the incident, and has vowed to sanction the guilty party.
Referee Sobers was on a shortlist for Concacaf Women's Referee of the Year in 2018.