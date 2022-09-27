A disappointing $2.521 billion budget for Tobago. This from president of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association Chris James. Mr. James told TV6'S Elizabeth Williams that Tobago deserves a larger allocation to bolster the island's development programmes.
DISAPPOINTING BUDGET
Elizabeth Williams
