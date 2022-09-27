A disappointing $2.521 billion budget for Tobago. This from president of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association Chris James. Mr. James told TV6'S Elizabeth Williams that Tobago deserves a larger allocation to bolster the island's development programmes.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CHAMBER ON BUDGET

CHAMBER ON BUDGET

The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce says the country is at the crossroa…

DISAPPOINTING BUDGET

DISAPPOINTING BUDGET

A disappointing $2.521 billion budget for Tobago. This from president of the Tobago Hotel an…