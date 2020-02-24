A possible tragedy was averted. The Carnival King and Queen were crowned. The winners of different Carnival competitions took the stage, entertaining the audience and theatrics created an element of excitement and awe. It all happened during the Dimanche Gras 2020 at the Queens Park Savannah. Alicia Boucher has the highlights.
Dimanche Gras 2020
Alicia Boucher
