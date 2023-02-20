​It was a night of new monarchs, king and queen. Dimanche Gras 2023 was a major production of performances, guest artistes and portrayals that ushered in J’overt morning. Taking home the crown for Calypso Monarch 2023 was 20-year-old Taz-a-yah O’Conor, while a new Senior King and Senior Queen of carnival were crowned. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh takes us through some of the highlights.

South Jouvert

Tobago Jouvert

Dimanche Gras Results

