It was a night of new monarchs, king and queen. Dimanche Gras 2023 was a major production of performances, guest artistes and portrayals that ushered in J’overt morning. Taking home the crown for Calypso Monarch 2023 was 20-year-old Taz-a-yah O’Conor, while a new Senior King and Senior Queen of carnival were crowned. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh takes us through some of the highlights.
Dimanche Gras Results
Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
After the declaration that Carnival 2023 was open, old mas characters paraded in downtown Po…
South J’ouvert in San Fernando was alive with mas, bands and special appearances. Road march…
Chairman of the Tobago Bandleaders Association, Jemma Bedlow is still awaiting her $1.3 mill…
It was a night of new monarchs, king and queen. Dimanche Gras 2023 was a major production o…
Mas returned to the Queen's Park Savannah today. Large, medium and small bands made their wa…
Pan and mud in downtown Port of Spain and paint and powder on Ariapita Avenue. Those were so…