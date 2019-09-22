Western Trinidad was subjected to heavy, prolonged rainfall. TV6 visited the Diego Martin and Chaguaramas areas, when the rain was at its heaviest, shortly after noon. Reporter Joshua Seemungal has more.

A trail of destruction in Tobago, as the Tobago Emergency Management Agency was kept busy responding to more than eighty reports of areas impacted by the severe weather. 

Many communities in South Trinidad were busy preparing for the impact Tropical Storm Karen could have brought.

