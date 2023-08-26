The Diego Martin Borough Corporation now has one more police vehicle, bringing the fleet to a total of three. But outgoing Chairman Sigler Jack says the Corporation requires more vehicles and more police, as the criminal element has had some impact on the Corporation's service delivery. Rynessa Cutting reports.
DIEGO MARTIN BOROUGH SHORT ON POLICE, VEHICLES
Rynessa Cutting
