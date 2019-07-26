Did Government fail the fisher folk of Carli Bay? Were there any Coast Guard Patrols on the night of the vicious attack which left four men confirmed dead and three others still missing? These unanswered questions and the lack of visible presence of authorities have left residents to feel a sense of neglect.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Over the past two weeks we have revealed frank discussions with coaches as it relates to the state of track and field.
The search for three missing Orange Valley fishermen went into its fourth day on Friday.
Anti-government protestors calling themselves the Polygraph Committee, gathered outside of the Prime Minister's Office on Friday calling for him to call a date for the general elections, saying they have had enough.
The wait is finally over for thousands of Venezuelans who applied to be issued registration cards, as distribution began on Friday.
The head of one of the capital city's business chamber says that the nation’s cities and towns are suffering from a lack of investment which is instead going towards the large shopping malls.