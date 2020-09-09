Diane Hadad On Budget

The revival of the Tobago economy, is high on the agenda for the Tobago arm of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce. Chairman, Diane Hadad told TV6'S Elizabeth Williams, strategies towards positive growth are necessary.

The THA Executive Council has approved $7.825 million dollars for the procurement of digital devices for students and teachers in need, towards online learning.

Twenty three point nine million dollars would be spent on test kits to take T&T through the current phase of the COVID 19 Pandemic.