DIANE HADAD CALLS ON GOVT TO IMPLEMENT PLAN “B”

President of the Tobago Division of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce Diane Hadad is calling on the government to implement plan “B” at the Port of Port-of-Spain, in the wake of protest action by workers. On the Morning Edition Hadad gave some suggestions for government to work around the industrial action. We have more in this report.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
President of the Tobago Division of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce Diane Hadad is calling on the government to implement plan “B” at the Port of Port-of-Spain, in the wake of protest action by workers.
Contracts given to employees across the Tobago House of Assembly are to be standardized.
Angostura has continued its million dollar initiative to distribute hand sanitizers to various sectors that are in need.
It's a major shock for the tourism-dependent CARICOM region. Even for a lesser dependent economy like T&T, former Caricom Commissioner Dr Patrick Antoine is warning decision makers, the economic health of other Caribbean Islands has everything to do with the economic health of T&T. Senior multi-media journalist Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine takes you beyond the headlines and talks COVID and tourism.
Wednesday evening we brought you the story of two T&T citizens stranded in India. A short while ago, they told us, they are yet to receive responses from National Security.
'We can’t keep doing the same thing over and over and expect a different result'.
The admonition of the top cop, Gary Griffith, in relation to illegal firearms, Bail Amendment legislation and a Gun Court.