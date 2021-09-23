The proposed construction of the $500 million Marriott Hotel must not just be an election ploy, for the upcoming Tobago House of Assembly elections, but must become a reality. This from Tobago chairman of the Tobago arm of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Diane Hadad, who spoke with sister station i95.5fm. More from Elizabeth Williams.

