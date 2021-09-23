The proposed construction of the $500 million Marriott Hotel must not just be an election ploy, for the upcoming Tobago House of Assembly elections, but must become a reality. This from Tobago chairman of the Tobago arm of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Diane Hadad, who spoke with sister station i95.5fm. More from Elizabeth Williams.
DIANE AND WATSON ON HOTEL
Elizabeth Williams
