Comorbidities make COVID-19 a greater threat to the life of anyone with the virus. In T&T, people with diabetes and hypertension account for a large amount of the cases that succumb to COVID-19. But the number of people who are at risk might surprise you. Alicia Boucher has the details from the Ministry of Health Press Conference.

Divali Under The New Normal

Over the past few months, you've been told repeatedly to use hand sanitisers and how important such an item is to stay safe amid COVID-19.

Reef Tours Disobedience

THA Chief Secretary Dennis is disappointed with Tobagonians who flout the COVID-19 laws and guidelines. 

Rowley Says Kamla Didn't Buss A Mark About Refiner

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says that not only is it not a secret that the Government put the refinery and port at Point-a-Pierre for sale, he says claims by the Opposition Leader that a new development were meant to distract from claims against her of plagurism of a British MP's congratulations to President elect Joe Biden