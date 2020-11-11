Comorbidities make COVID-19 a greater threat to the life of anyone with the virus. In T&T, people with diabetes and hypertension account for a large amount of the cases that succumb to COVID-19. But the number of people who are at risk might surprise you. Alicia Boucher has the details from the Ministry of Health Press Conference.
Diabetes And COVID-19: The Deadly Threat
Alicia Boucher
