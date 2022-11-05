After cardiac disease, diabetes is the second leading cause of death in T&T. This situation is such that this small twin-island Republic ranks among the top 20 countries in the world for diabetes. Rynessa Cutting has more from the launch of the Diabetes Awareness Month, put on by the Diabetes Association of Trinidad and Tobago.

