This International Women's Day, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is urging all women to put themselves and their health first. He made the call at the official re-launch of the Las Cuevas Health Centre. Rynessa Cutting reports.
DEYALSINGH: WOMEN, PUT YOUR HEALTH FIRST
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Chairman of the Regulated Industries Commission, Dawn Callender says the 'small man' was tak…
The Unit Trust Corporation of T&T. and the Grace Kennedy Group of Jamaica, Monday evenin…
The Minister of Social Development continues to express concern that this country's first wo…
The opening TTPBA regatta for 2023 was considered a success despite a small turnout of vesse…
This International Women's Day, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is urging all women to p…
We continue our journey, with the Khan family from central Trinidad who have been lobbying f…