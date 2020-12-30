As the country records one more COVID death, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is urging the population to forego New Year's Day celebrations as an investment in their health. He warns fetes and parties to ring in the new year will only do more harm than good. The death toll from COVID now stands at 126, and there have been five new positive cases reported today. Nisha John-Mohammed has more on the Minister's appeal to the public.

