The Health Minister is expressing no concerns about taking his first jab of the Astrazeneca vaccine tomorrow. The Prime Minster is also set to take his first jab of the vaccine tomorrow. So who else will be among the first group of people to benefit from the first batch of vaccines from the Covax facility tomorrow?

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

The Police Service's Marine Branch was out in the waters off off Chaguaramas and Port of Port-of-Spain this weekend enforcing the Covid 19 regulations out at sea.