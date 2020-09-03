It is imperative to prevent another lockdown. So says, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh who gave an update on the COVID-19 situation in T&T and some concerns surrounding it. Alicia Boucher has the details from TV6's Morning Edition.
Deyalsingh: Lockdown Should Be Prevented
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The economy has opened to a fairly large extent. However, there are businesses which remain closed and others which continue to face serious financial challenges.
Persons who are COVID positive in Tobago will not undergo self-quarantine at home, as is being done in Trinidad where some patients have been discharged and are recovering at home.
Researchers at The University of the West Indies looked at how prepared Public Health Institutions have been to deal with a surge of COVID-19.
The president of the National Trade Union Centre says in comparison to more populated countries, the fine for a first offence for not wearing a face mask in this country is very high.
Heavy downpours across the country affected some areas more than others.
In Gasparillo, residents say while the rain itself did not seem overwhelming it led to the worst flooding they have ever seen in their community.