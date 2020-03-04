The Ministry of Health is calling on all religious leaders to suspend any ritual that involves a handshake or touching until further notice. He made the call at a news conference this morning. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.
Deyalsingh Calls on Religious Leaders to Suspend Handshakes
Nisha John-Mohammed
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Guyanese are still awaiting official word on the outcome of Monday's General election.
50 years ago, a group of students took their protest to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, demanding social justice and equity.
A bill to extend the retirement age for judges has been passed in the lower house...
It's going to be tough, but new TTFA president William Wallace plans to get the football association out of heavy debt in a couple of years.