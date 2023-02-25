One current UNC member and former UNC Minister, is tonight backing up claims made by the Prime Minister, that UNC officials are involved in human trafficking. In an interview with TV6, Devant Maharaj also implicated a former National Security Minister, and says, the Opposition Leader chose and continues to choose to turn a blind eye to these atrocities. Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Take D Stage

Take D Stage

On Friday the Roots Foundation relaunched its Take D Stage bi-monthly open mike initiative a…