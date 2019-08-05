Can Teniel Campbell add to T&T's medal haul at the Pan Am Games? Well, her Manager Desmond Roberts thinks she is fully prepared to finish on top in the road cycling event. He says it's all about gaining points towards participating in Tokyo 2020.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A 72 year-old pensioner shot during a home invasion last Thursday, succumbs to his injuries.
A Safe City Command Centre built by Chinese firm Huawei was activated in Guyana with a system CCTV cameras equipped with...
In 1980, a team of foreign experts visited T&T to come up with a solution for our country's waste management issues; their solution was a master plan.