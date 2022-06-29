An apology today from WASA's acting Chief Executive Officer for a disruption the supply of water that has affected some 200,000 of its customers.
He said this is the result of the impact of heavy rainfall on the rivers that provide water to specific water treatment plants and is promising a return of supply to the affected areas within the next 48 hours.
And the Public Utilities Minster says ramping up the supply of desalinated water is just too costly for that to be an option,
Juhel Browne reports.