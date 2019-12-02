We start with the upcoming T20 and ODI series between hosts India and the West Indies. Former Windies keeper Deryck Murray is urging the Caribbean side to put up a better showing against India after a mediocre showing against Afghanistan. The Windies beat the Afghans in the ODIs, but lost the T20 series. As such, Murray says the Windies must show that hunger to be more competitive against the Indians. Here's more.

Well the 2019 Guardian Group Shine 5K and 10K races took place on Saturday. 

Former Member of Parliament for Tobago East, Nathaniel Moore is calling Tobago Forwards leader Christlyn Moore, Platform of Truth leader Hochoy Charles and TOP leader Ashworth Jack failed leaders.