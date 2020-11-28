Wise Guy has won the Trinre Derby Stakes and by extension the Triple Crown at the Arima Race Club today. He was the favourite going into the race and did not disappoint beating a top class field which included Bella Riva and Apache. We have the highlights of that historic moment and the action from the Trinre Stewards Cup.

MOH: Don’t Let COVID Parang At Your House

Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh also spoke on Covid-19 and Christmas, urging the population to forego the tradition of family and friends gathering this season so that they may have a healthy new year...

Derby Stakes Winner

160 Venezulans Deported

The Ministry of National Security announced this evening that 160Venezuelans nationals have been deported... 