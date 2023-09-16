Forty-six of the over 90 Venezuelan migrants who were deported last month have returned to this country.
And while many of them have returned as they are seeking to obtain asylum in other countries, their attorneys have advised them to contact the Trinidad and Tobago Police, in the interim.
In a letter written to Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood Christopher, attorneys Criston Williams and Blaine Sobrian, who are representing Quantum Legal, highlight the return of their clients, as well as what was perceived as improper and unlawful issuance of deportation orders by the Minister of National Security.
Alexander Bruzyual has more on this story.